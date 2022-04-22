Patrick Lyoya funeral Friday in Grand Rapids; Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy

Patrick Lyoya will be laid to rest Friday following a funeral service for the Grand Rapids man who was shot and killed by police in early April.

Family of Lyoya, 26, will be at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids for a public service. Al Sharpton, the civil rights activist and reverend will deliver the eulogy.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. FOX 2 plans to stream the funeral live.

Lyoya died following a single gunshot wound to the back of his head from a bullet fired by a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4. The results from an independent autopsy that was performed on the victim were released this week, concluding as much.

According to Dr. Werner Spitz, who was retained by Attorney Ben Crump and Ven Johnson, the bullet "entered the back of his skull near the midline. The bullet traveled up and to the right side of his skull and lodged near his right temporal bone."

The results from an autopsy performed by the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office have not been released.

Read: Here's what the Patrick Lyoya shooting videos showed

While cell phone video caught the moment Lyoya was shot, the larger debate about the police officer's use of force during the exchange will be a heavily-discussed topic in the coming months.

Police released four different angles of footage from the shooting – video from a body cam, a surveillance camera, a patrol vehicle camera, and a cell phone.

Patrick Lyoyla's father, Peter Lyoya (center), speaks through an interpreter on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Lyoya was pulled over on Griggs near Nelson because the license plate on his car didn't belong to the vehicle, police said.

More: What charges the Grand Rapids police officer could face

During the encounter with the police officer who has not been named since he hasn't been charged, Lyoya ran around his car and into a yard. The officer chased him, and a struggle ensued.

In the videos, the officer can be heard telling Lyoya to let go of his Taser.

Advertisement

Eventually, the officer got Lyoya on the ground. While on Lyoya's back, the officer pulled out his back and shot him.