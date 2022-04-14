Patrick Lyoya shooting: family, Ben Crump to hold Thursday press conference

article

The family of Patrick Lyoya, the man shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids Police Officer earlier this month, are planning a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Family members will be joined by Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump in the updated on Thursday, which will come just one day after Grand Rapids authorities released graphic video that showed the 26-year-old man being shot in the head after a traffic stop.

Lyoya was shot to death on April 4 by a Grand Rapids Police Officer after the two fought as the officer pulled him over for a license plate violation. In video released by authorities, the officer can be heard explaining that he pulled Lyoya over because the license plate on the car he was driving belonged on a different car.

In the video, Lyoya and the unnamed officer fought over a Taser before the officer pulled out his service weapon and shot him in the back of the head.

Lyoya, an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was seeking a better life for himself, according to Crump.

"Instead, what found him was a fatal bullet to the back of the head, delivered by an officer of the Grand Rapids Police Department," Crump said. "The video clearly shows that this was an unnecessary, excessive, and fatal use of force against an unarmed Black man who was confused by the encounter and terrified for his life. It should be noted that Patrick never used violence against this officer even though the officer used violence against him in several instances for what was a misdemeanor traffic stop."

As the two scuffled, the officer repeatedly told Lyoya to let go of the taser. Winstrom said it appeared that the officer and Lyoya both had a hand on the taser for about 90 seconds.

A passenger who was with Lyoya was filming the encounter. As the officer told Lyoya to let go of the taser and stop resisting, the man filming kept saying, "He's good," and "He didn't grab no taser."

The officer continued telling Lyoya to let go off the taser as the office got him facedown. While on Lyoya's back, the officer pulled out his gun and shot Lyoya once in the head, video showed. Police Chief Eric Winstrom confirmed that Lyoya was shot in the head.

Michigan State Police investigators are now handling the case. The officer is on paid leave right now.

Crump said that's not nearly enough and wants the officer charged and prosecuted for Lyoya's death.

"We demand that the officer who killed Patrick not only be terminated for his use of excessive and fatal force, but be arrested and prosecuted for the violent killing of Patrick Lyoya."