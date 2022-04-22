Patrick Lyoya funeral held in Grand Rapids, Al Sharpton demands release of officer's name

Thousands gathered in Grand Rapids for an emotional funeral for 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ, more than three weeks after he was killed by a Grand Rapids Police Officer during a traffic stop.

Patrick’s eulogy delivered by civil rights icon, Rev. Al Sharpton who helped pay for Friday’s celebration of life.

Sharpton noted that Lyoya was killed on April 4, the anniversary of the 1968 assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., putting Lyoya's death in context with the national civil rights movement. He said Lyoya came to America in search of a better life and "ran into an America that we know too well." He urged those gathered to continue to fight for justice, and called for a federal investigation into Lyoya's killing.

"We can't bring Patrick back. But we can bring justice in Patrick's name," he said.

Lyoya, a refugee from Democratic Republic of Congo, was killed by a still yet-to-be-named officer on April 4 after he was pulled over for a license plate violation.

"You going to run and chase somebody down about some car tags? You going to take a gun out your holster and take his life?" Sharpton said. "We will stand with good cops. We will stand with those police that uphold the law, but if a policeman kills when his life is not under threat, and you can’t be under threat when you’re on top of somebody."

The Lyoya’s high profile attorney, Benajamin Crump, promised justice to this family, who had moved to the United States in 2014.

"Patrick is my nephew, his dad is my brother, and I been with him in refugee camp in Malawai," Pastor Joshua Kibizi said. "Patrick was a good guy for us as family."

Patrick leaves behind two young children, five siblings, and his parents – who sat heartbroken over their firstborn.

State police are investigating the shooting. The agency will forward findings to Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker for consideration of any charges. He has told the public to not expect a quick decision.

Attorneys for the Lyoya family have said they believe video collected and released by police shows Lyoya was resisting the officer, not fighting him. His parents have called the shooting an "execution."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.