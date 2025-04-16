Patrick Lyoya shooting death: Family wants justice as trial of ex-Grand Rapids officer set to begin

The Brief An ex-Grand Rapids police officer will stand trial in the shooting death of an unarmed man, Patrick Lyoya in April, 2022. During a struggle, Schurr deployed his Taser twice with no effect and Lyoya allegedly tried grabbing for it. Schurr screamed multiple times to drop the Taser as he fought to gain control of Lyoya before he ultimately shot him.



Peter Lyoya shared the heartbreak of losing his son to a police shooting three years ago, in a case that made national headlines.

"We can not fill the void Patrick has left. We’re still mourning Patrick," said Lyoya through an interpreter. "The entire world have seen what happened to him."

The backstory:

Patrick Lyoya was killed, shot in the back of the head after a struggle with former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr on April 4th, 2022.

Schurr was charged with second-degree murder. Three years later, the criminal trial is finally set to begin April 28th.

"He’s at home enjoying his life while my son has been buried for three years," said Peter Lyoya. "We’re seeking justice."

Patrick was a Congolese refugee — his father, Peter Lyoya, speaks Swahili and Israel Siku is his translator. Peter said these past three years have left a void in his family and says Schurr must face justice.

"I would like to see him behind bars," he said. "He doesn’t deserve to be in the community because he is a danger to the community. If he has done that to my son down the road he may end up doing it to someone else."

"No matter what Schurr says at the time of his trial - because I’m convinced he will testify - you can’t justify shooting and killing somebody, an unarmed person in the back of the head when they don’t have a gun or aren’t able to kill you in that moment," said attorney Ven Johnson.

The defense has argued self-defense on behalf of Schurr.

In the videos Schurr asks Lyoya if he has a license. He appeared confused, then begins running.

During the fight, Schurr deployed his Taser twice with no effect and Lyoya allegedly tried grabbing for it. Schurr screamed multiple times to drop the Taser as he fought to gain control of Lyoya before he ultimately shot him.

In a cell phone video recorded by the passenger in Lyoya's car, Schurr is seen on top of Lyoya as he is face down. He tells Lyoya to drop the Taser and reaches to his belt for his gun.

An autopsy confirmed that Lyoya was shot in the back of the head.

"This is not only one of the most important cases in the history of Grand Rapids, it’s one of the most important cases in the history of Michigan," said Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack.

Womack said he is hoping for justice, fighting for change — and praying for peace.

"We had peace before the trial, we’re looking for peace during the trial, and we want to see peace after the trial," he said.

The jury selection is set to begin on April 21st. Additionally, Ven Johnson is one of the attorneys representing the Lyoya family in the civil case which has undergone multiple appeals.

Christopher Schurr’s attorney did not return calls to FOX 2.

"If really this country is a country of justice and not looking at the color of the skin of my son, I believe we will get a true justice," Peter Lyoya said."I believe that."

At left: Patrick Lyoya, center: witness video of the struggle and shooting, right: Christopher Schurr.



