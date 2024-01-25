Ex-cop Christopher Schurr should stand trial for killing Patrick Lyoya, Michigan Court of Appeals rules

article

There is enough evidence for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr to stand trial for killing Patrick Lyoya, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

Schurr shot 26-year-old Lyoya in the back of the head during the struggle after pulling him over due to a license plate issue on April 4, 2022. The plate on the car Lyoya was driving did not match the vehicle.

During the struggle, Schurr took Lyoya to the ground. Video showed Schurr kicking and hitting Lyoya before attempting to Tase him.

Schurr told Lyoya to let go of the Taser before getting him facedown. While on Lyoya's back, Schurr pulled out his gun and shot Lyoya once in the head.

After the shooting, Schurr was fired from the Grand Rapids Police Department and charged with second-degree murder.

He has claimed self-defense.

"We agree that there is at least sufficient evidence presented at the preliminary examination to establish probable cause that defendant’s actions did not satisfy the standards for use of deadly force in self-defense," the Court of Appeals wrote in its ruling.

Read the full ruling below: