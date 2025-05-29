Patrick Lyoya's family to speak after prosecutor declines to retry Christopher Schurr

The Brief Patrick Lyoya's family will react to the decision not to retry the officer who shot and killed him after a mistrial. Jurors could not reach a verdict in Christopher Schurr's murder trial earlier this year. The family's lawyers are also expected to outline what happens next.



The family of Patrick Lyoya, a driver shot and killed during a scuffle with former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr, plans to speak about the prosecutor's decision not to retry the officer.

Watch the press conference live above at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The backstory:

On April 4, 2022, Patrick Lyoya, 26, and a friend were driving in Grand Rapids when an officer pulled up behind them. Schurr, the only officer in his squad vehicle at the time, called a traffic stop in the area of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue.

Schurr originally pulled Lyoya over for having improper vehicle registration. Lyoya had already been on probation at the time of the stop, which was for owning a license plate that was registered to a different vehicle than the one he was driving.

Lyoya ignored Schurr's orders when he exited his car. He later walked away from the officer, leading Schurr to try and grab him by the arm. Lyoya instead ran.

The altercation between Schurr and Lyoya eventually led to the officer chasing him, calling for backup, and ordering Lyoya to stop resisting several times. The two continued to wrestle, leading to Schurr pulling out a taser, which Lyoya pushed away.

The scene ended with Schurr on top of Lyoya, who was chest down on the ground. Schurr at times could be heard telling Lyoya to let go of his taser. Minutes later, Schurr drew his gun, pressed it against the back of Lyoya's head, and shot him.

Schurr was charged with murder, but a mistrial was declared after a Kent County jury was hung earlier this month.

After the mistrial, Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker announced that he would not retry the officer.

"We did everything we could," he said. "I don't see us reaching a verdict."

What's next:

Lyoya's family will be joined Thursday by their lawyers, Ven Johnson and Ben Crump, who are expected to announce the next steps. According to the attorneys, they will outline their civil lawsuit against Schurr.