Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Telegraph; northbound lanes blocked

A pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was struck by a vehicle on Telegraph Avenue and McNichols.

Books, sheets of paper and a backpack were spotted in the middle of the intersection. A witness said the vehicle was a burgundy 2007 Honda Pilot.

Northbound Telegraph and Westbound McNichols are closed off. Redford and Detroit police are on scene.

