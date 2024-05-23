Woman injured after getting trapped under her own car in West Bloomfield

A driver thought she had parked her car, but instead she put it in reverse and backed over herself as she got out in West Bloomfield, according to police.

The woman got stuck under her vehicle and sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, said West Bloomfield Deputy Police Chief Dale Young.

The incident took place near Orchard Lake Road, around 6:40 p.m.

First responders arrived on the scene quickly and transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

No other details were provided at this time.