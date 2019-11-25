Pedestrian killed on Southfield at Grand River closes freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fatal pedestrian crash has closed the Southfield freeway at Grand River Monday night.
The crash involved two cars and a pedestrian on the southbound side - although it is unclear if the person was walking along the shoulder after car trouble or had ended up there intentionally.
Michigan State Police expect the freeway to be closed for about the next two hours due to the investigation.
Image: Google Maps