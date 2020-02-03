Penne Mio Modo recipe from Penne Lane

Penne Lane is an Italian American Restaurant serving up fresh, homemade cuising in Clinton Township.

Chef Robert and his daughter Kayla joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about their food, You can get their pasta recipe below.

Penne Mio Modo

Serves 4 people

1lb Penne Pasta

1lb Chicken Breast

1lb Italian Sausage, cooked and sliced

2-4 tablespoons of butter

6-8oz Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Napoletana Sauce (recipe also below)

In a medium to large stock pot, bring salted water to a boil and cook pasta according to box directions. Drain pasta and set aside 1 cup of pasta water. In a large sauté pan, melt ½ your butter and cook your chicken breasts. Set chicken aside and slice. Add more butter to the pan and heat up your Italian sausage. In pasta pot, combine the chicken, sausage, pasta and sauce, and use a little bit of the reserved pasta water to bring it all together. Toss the fresh mozzarella in just before serving.

Napoletana Sauce

¼ yellow onion, finely diced

8 cloves of garlic, sliced or roughly chopped

¼ oz Granulated garlic

1 oz fresh basil, chiffonade

1 oz granulated sugar

1 can of peeled whole tomatoes (Valoroso)

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Advertisement

Open your tomatoes and crush them, by hand or by using a food processor. Over medium heat in a large stock pot, sweat the onions and garlic in the extra virgin olive oil, until onions are translucent. Add granulated garlic, salt and pepper. Once combined add your crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, and sugar. Simmer for 45 minutes to an hour.