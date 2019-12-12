Persons of interest sought in banquet hall shooting by Detroit police

The Detroit Police Department need the public's help identifying and finding persons of interest wanted in connection to a banquet hall shooting.

At 7:10 Tuesday, Nov. 5 , 28 year old male victim was shot by an unknown suspect while inside of a banquet hall located in the 16500 block of Plymouth on Detroit's west side.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. The attached video shows a number of people that were there that day and we are hoping to speak with them to gather further information regarding this incident.

If anyone can identify this suspect, or has information regarding this crime they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5645, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.