Pet-friendly Michigan state park beaches: Where to take your dog swimming this summer

Beach weather is in the forecast - and beaches aren't just for humans.

A number of Michigan state park and recreation area beaches allow pets to swim.

Pets must be on a six-foot leash. At beaches where they are allowed, they cannot be in swimming areas or areas with signs prohibiting them.

Algonac State Park - entire length of the St. Clair River

Baraga State Park - entire length of the Lake Superior shoreline

Bewabic State Park - entire length of the Fortune Lake shoreline other than the designated swim beach

Brighton Recreation Area

Brimley State Park - along the Lake Superior shoreline outside of the designated swimming area

Burt Lake State Park - section of shoreline on Burt Lake

Clear Lake State Park - along the Clear Lake lakeshore other than the designated swim beach and boating access site

Craig Lake State Park - along the park’s shoreline

Dodge #4 State Park - section of shoreline located to the west of the rock jetty

Duck Lake State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline and Duck Lake

Fayette Historic State Park - along the Lake Michigan shoreline other than the designated swim beach

Grand Mere State Park - along the Lake Michigan shoreline

Harrisville State Park - section of shoreline located on the north end of the camper's beach

Hayes State Park - along the shoreline other than the buoyed swim area

Highland Recreation Area - along the park’s lakes except for the designated swim beach

Hoeft State Park - along the entire length of the Lake Huron shoreline other than the buoyed swim area

Hoffmaster State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline apart from the designated swim area

Holland State Park - Lake Macatawa day-use area directly across from the Lake Mac Campground

Holly Recreation Area - section of shoreline south of the designated swim beach on Heron Lake

Lake Hudson Recreation Area - allowed along the entire length of Lake Hudson except for the buoyed swim area

Leelanau State Park - shoreline in northern park unit

Ludington State Park - along Lake Michigan, located between the beach house and the Big Sable River (The Department of Natural Resources says the majority of the Lake Michigan shoreline closed to protect endangered piping plover habitat)

McLain State Park - portion of Lake Superior shoreline

Mears State Park - southernmost section of shoreline

Metamora-Hadley Recreation Area - along the Lake Minnawanna shoreline other than the buoyed swim area

Menominee River State Recreation Area - Pets are allowed along the entire length of the Menominee River

Muskegon State Park - along the Lake Michigan shoreline outside of the designated swimming area (with the exception of marked piping plover nest habitat)

Negwegon State Park - along the majority of Lake Huron shoreline.

North Higgins Lake State Park - a pet-friendly beach is located east of the day-use area.

Onaway State Park - along the Black Lake shoreline other than in the designated swim area

Petoskey State Park - along the Lake Michigan shoreline other than the buoyed swim areas and other areas marked for piping plover nest habitat

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park - entire length of Lake Superior park shoreline

Port Crescent State Park - entire length of the Lake Huron shoreline with the exception of the designated swim beach in the modern campground

Proud Lake Recreation Area - along the entire length of the Huron River and Proud Lake shoreline (other than the buoyed swim area in the modern campground)

Rifle River Recreation Area - along the park's lakes, river and stream, with the exception of the designated swim area

Rockport Recreation Area - allowed along the entire length of the Lake Huron shoreline

Saugatuck Dunes State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline

Silver Lake State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline and the park's inland lake, Silver Lake, in all areas other than the designated swim beach

Sleeper State Park - entire length of the Lake Huron shoreline except for the designated swim beach

Sleepy Hollow State Park - section of shoreline located 100 yards north of the Lake Ovid swimming beach

South Higgins Lake State Park - two pet-friendly beach areas, one along a section of shoreline in the day-use area (along the east park boundary) and a campers-only area (along the west boundary of the campground)

Straits State Park - Lake Huron shoreline

Tawas Point State Park - section of shoreline available on Tawas Bay between the campground and the lighthouse - enclosed by fencing.Twin Lakes State Park

Thompson's Harbor State Park - along the entire length of the Lake Huron shoreline

Twin Lakes State Park - allowed in the designated pet beach (not the shoreline)

Van Buren State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline except for the designated swim area

Van Riper State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigamme and the Peshekee River with the exception of the designated swim beach

Wells State Park - along the length of the Lake Michigan shoreline except for the buoyed swim area

Wilderness State Park - The DNR said the majority of the park's shoreline closed to pets to protect endangered piping plover habitat; however, there is a pet-friendly beach located down a small path in the picnic area (just east of the headquarters building)

Wilson State Park - along the lakeshore except for the buoyed swim area

Warren Dunes State Park - north of the northernmost swim buoy at the designated swim beach