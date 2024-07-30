Someone is targeting pets with a BB gun in a Woodhaven neighborhood, angering residents over the brazen attacks that have since gotten police involved.

Members of the Woodhaven Police Department are now searching for the individual behind the incidents, which include a 6-year-old Australian Shepherd named Abby.

"Our pets are part of our family as well, so it hurts," said Kenisa Barkai, Abby's owner. "To do that to animals, no matter a cat or a dog - whoever did that, it’s just very sick."

The wound features prominently on the dog's right side.

It's not unlike the injury that Jennifer Cooper's cats suffered just days earlier. Another resident of Arlington Drive, Cooper said one of her cats came home a few weeks earlier with a mark on the side of her face.

She thought it was from a fight with another cat.

"(Then) about a week ago the other one came home and had what looked like a bullet shot into its head," said Cooper.

Abby, an Australian Shepherd, who was shot by a BB gun.

Investigators believe the assailant lives in the area. They're hoping someone can provide security video or assistance in catching the person behind the attacks.

"We’re looking for people in the neighborhood if they see anything suspicious or anybody out there with a BB gun to give us a call," said Det/Lt. David Toler, "or if your dog or cat or any animal is injured let us know about it."

Police also want to make it clear that any actions that come close to what they're seeing against pets is a crime.

"Don’t harm animals because we're going to take it very seriously and we're going to find you and we're going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," said Toler.

Barkai also had a message for whoever shot her dog.

"They just better hope I don’t find them," she said.