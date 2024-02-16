PHOTOS: Neck Deep's Live in America 2024 Tour at Royal Oak Music Theatre

article

Welsh pop-punk band Neck Deep stopped in Michigan this week, bringing a show featuring four energetic bands.

The United Kingdom's Higher Power got the night started, followed by a set from Canadian rockers Bearings and then California's Drain at Royal Oak Music Theatre.

The three openers set the stage for Neck Deep's theatre-rocking performance. By the end of Drain's set, numerous crowd surfers had come over the barricade, and a pit was going. That energy kept going when Neck Deep came out and performed a setlist spanning the band's discography.

Check out photos from the show: