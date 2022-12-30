Photo of Family Dollar robbery person of interest released by Detroit police

article

Detroit police released a surveillance camera picture of an armed robbery person of interest, Friday on social media.

The armed robbery took place at a Family Dollar business at about 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Seven Mile Road.

"As always, we need the community’s assistance. If anyone has any information please contact 1-800-SPEAK-UP or our DPD 11th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1140," tweeted the Detroit police Twitter account.