Suspected Grand Blanc tornado knocks down trees, uproots gas lines, damages homes

Officials are surveying the damage in Grand Blanc after a suspected tornado hit the area early Wednesday.

A team from the National Weather Service will be in the area to confirm if the storm was a tornado. For now, police are calling it a tornado.

The Grand Blanc Police Department said the storm touched down around 1:20 a.m. near Dort and Reid in Grand Blanc Township before moving east through Grand Blanc City, Indian Hill Subdivision, the Commons, Kings Pointe Subdivision, through Perry and Belsay roads and then into Atlas Township.

"You could hear the wind howling," resident John West said. "A lot of people said it sounds like… a train or a big truck going through. Something similar to that. A couple big booms, crashes."

West said he thought he heard hail but learned after the storm had passed that it was dirt and debris hitting his home.

Police said several large trees were knocked down by the storm. Some of these fallen trees damaged homes, while other homes were damaged by the force of the storm. Gas lines were also uprooted, leading to evacuations until Consumers Energy could respond and repair the gas leaks.

A chunk of the area hit by the suspected tornado is currently without power, per Consumers.

As of 5 a.m., there are no known injuries or deaths, police said.

These roads are closed, per police:

Dort Hwy & Reid Road

Dort Hwy & Grand Blanc Road (Grand Blanc Road is open)

Dort Hwy & Gibson Road

Reid Road & Porter Road

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.