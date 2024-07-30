PHOTOS: Taking Back Sunday and Citizen in Michigan

article

Rockers Taking Back Sunday and Citizen visited Michigan on Friday as TBS tours in support of their newest album, "152."

The duo sold out Royal Oak Music Theatre - not a surprise given Taken Back Sunday's popularity and the size of the more intimate venue.

Citizen opened up the night before TBS's album-spanning performance that started on a darkened stage before coming to life.

Image 1 of 26 ▼ Taking Back Sunday (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Once the North American Tour wraps up next month, Taking Back Sunday hits the road with The Used for a fall tour.

That seven-show tour does not include a Michigan date, unfortunately.