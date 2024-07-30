PHOTOS: Taking Back Sunday and Citizen in Michigan
article
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Rockers Taking Back Sunday and Citizen visited Michigan on Friday as TBS tours in support of their newest album, "152."
The duo sold out Royal Oak Music Theatre - not a surprise given Taken Back Sunday's popularity and the size of the more intimate venue.
Citizen opened up the night before TBS's album-spanning performance that started on a darkened stage before coming to life.
Check out photos from the show below:
Taking Back Sunday (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)
Once the North American Tour wraps up next month, Taking Back Sunday hits the road with The Used for a fall tour.
That seven-show tour does not include a Michigan date, unfortunately.