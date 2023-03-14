Pi Day 2023: Where to get freebies and deals on pizza, pie and more

article

Tuesday, March 14 is National Pi Day , the annual celebration of the mathematical constant Pi — which is approximately equivalent to 3.14.

Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter but also serves as another reason to eat pizza and pie.

There are several companies offering deals to celebrate the day. Some include customers having to sign up for a rewards club or ordering via the company’s mobile app.

Here are some of the freebies and discounts being offered on National Pi Day 2023:

7-Eleven

Participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores are serving whole pizzas for $3.14 on Tuesday, March 14, according to a press release . This includes cheese, pepperoni, extreme meat, and the breakfast pizzas. The Pi Day deal is available to 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members or can be ordered on the 7NOW delivery app.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza rewards members can get an 11-inch pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day . The offer can be used in-restaurant with any qualifying Blaze Rewards account at participating locations. Limit one offer per customer.

Cali’Flour Foods

Online customers of Cali’Flour Foods can get 20% off flatbreads using the code "PIDay20" on March 14.

Cici’s Pizza

Customers can get $3.14 off the price of an adult buffet and a kids’ combo for just $3.14, according to the Cici’s Pizza website . The deal is good for dine-in only on Tuesday, March 14. Furthermore, customers who order online for pickup or delivery with the code "PIDAY" can also get $3.14 off a large, one-topping pizza.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza customers can get a large or x-large pizza on Pi Day at the regular menu price and get a medium, one-topping pizza for only $3.14, according to RetailMeNot . Order online or through the Marco’s Pizza app using code "PIDAY2023."

Pieology

Pie Life rewards members can earn 3.14x the points on Tuesday, March 14 in celebration.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.