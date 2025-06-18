Pickup truck shot by gunfire after possible Dearborn Heights road rage incident

Police are investigating a shooting in Dearborn Heights for which may have started from a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon.

A suspect in a black SUV fired shots hitting a gray pickup truck in the area of Hipp Street and Powers Avenue on the south side of the city.

The pickup truck was located by officers who discovered it had been struck by gunfire. There has not been an arrest made yet in the case.

Dearborn Heights police say a person of interest has been determined from the early stages of the investigation.

"We will follow through with this investigation until it's conclusion, and submit all information to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review," a spokesperson said in a statement. "The Dearborn Heights Police Department is clear that it will not tolerate gun violence in our city and the person(s) responsible will be held accountable."

If you have any information, contact the DHPD at (313) 277-6770.