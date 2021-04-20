Pickup truck wanted after dragging pedestrian in Ypsilanti Township

article

The Washtenaw County Sheriff said it is searching for the driver of a Ford F-250 after a pedestrian was dragged in Ypsilanti Township after asking him to slow down in a subdivision.

According to the sheriff's office, the truck was speeding through the area when a pedestrian asked him to slow down. The driver and pedestrian got into an altercation and ended with the truck speeding off and dragging the pedestrian.

The person was hanging onto the vehicle before eventually being thrown from the truck.

The victim was critically injured and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

The truck is a dark Ford F-250 with an extended cab and long box.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Deputy Webb at webbb@washtenaw.org or (734) 660-4520. You can also call our confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.