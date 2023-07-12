Pig & Whiskey, Wyandotte Street Art Fair, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Several annual festivals are this weekend, giving you plenty to do.

Here's what's going on:

Wyandotte Street Art Fair

Now through Saturday, July 15

Biddle Avenue in Wyandotte

This free street fair includes a variety of art for sale, along with food and drinks you can enjoy while you stroll the artists.

Learn more.

Bike Safari

Friday, July 14 from 6-9 p.m.

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

Bike through the zoo after hours while enjoying education stations, animal habitat chats, discounted carousel rides, access to the BRICKLIVE toy brick displays, and more.

Tickets are $25 for adult zoo members, $20 for children and senior members, $30 for adult nonmembers, and $25 for senior and child nonmembers.

Buy tickets here.

Pig & Whiskey

Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16

Downtown Ferndale

BBQ, booze, and entertainment take over Downtown Ferndale for this annual event.

More than a dozen food vendors will dish out delicious meals that you can wash down with whiskey.

Entry is free.

Learn more.

Friday Nights Downtown Music Series

Friday, July 14 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Riverside Park in Auburn Hills

The Project will perform for free at Knight Amphitheater in Auburn Hills.

Weekly concerts are scheduled Friday nights through Aug. 25.

Detroit Oddities & Curiosities Expo

Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

Vendors and artists will be showing off their weird and odd creations and other products, such as Halloween items, funeral collectibles, and skulls.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 12 and younger are free.

Get tickets.

Freedom Arts Festival

Saturday, July 15 from noon to 6 p.m.

Chandler Park in Detroit

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra and local artists will pay homage to musicians, artists, and activists who contributed to the freedom of Black Americans.

This is one of several events being held at Detroit parks this summer.

Learn more.

Oakland County Fair

Now through Sunday, July 16

12451 Andersonville Rd. in Davisburg

The Oakland County Fair includes dog shows, a carnival, karaoke, games, and more fun.

A $15 fee per vehicle allows entry for all passengers. Tickets for attendees not driving are $10 per person.

Learn more.