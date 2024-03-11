Pistons GM Troy Weaver confronts heckling fan during game on video

A testy 1-on-1 between Detroit Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver and a fan that’s making the rounds on TikTok.

The clip shows both men in the stands. The fan looks confused after saying he criticized Weaver’s job during Saturday’s home loss to Dallas.

By the end, Weaver appears to motion at security to escort the fan from the seats.

More than 24 hours since this video was posted on TikTok, and it’s gotten more than a quarter-million views.

The Pistons currently have the worst record in the NBA, at 10 wins and 53 losses.

Troy Weaver was hired in 2020 by the Pistons. FOX 2 spoke to fans who’ve seen the clip.

"I think it’s just frustration. a lot of the fans were frustrated," said fan Dorian Willis. "The product is not necessarily the best, and the city wants to get behind it."

"I believe a fan has a right to voice their opinion," said fan Christopher Quinn. "I think that was wrong. They paid for a ticket. they’re not happy with the product, they can express it."

While the video only shows one exchange. A report by the Associated Press says what we see on social media was the third confrontation between Weaver and the unidentified fan.

Another fan told the Associated Press, the person in the Red Wings jersey walked up and taunted Weaver twice before.

What the video doesn’t answer is — why Weaver was in the stands, what was said prior to the video recording.

"When you’re in a leadership position, you got to accept that and make the changes that are necessary," Quinn said.

This video isn’t the first time fan frustration has been recorded.

During the team’s historical 28-game losing streak, fans chanted "sell the team" at several games.

At times the chant was so loud, it was heard on the pistons’s game broadcasts.

While the team has strung together a few more wins, it’s still a far cry from the optimism when the team started 2-1.

FOX 2: "Are you optimistic the organization can maybe turn this around and get to some of the past success like the ‘Go to Work’ Pistons or ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons?"

"The Pistons have a formula - they’re just not following it, it’s tough defense, rebounding. everybody knows that," Quinn said. "Until you get players in here that want to play hard, play defense, and are willing to lay it on the line every night, you’re not going to have the 'Bad Boys' success or the '04 Pistons success. Those teams reflected what the city was about."

Troy Weaver hasn’t commented on the exchange. FOX 2 has asked the Pistons for comment, but are awaiting a response.