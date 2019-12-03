Pistons owner teams up with Toys for Tots to help give deserving children Christmas gifts

Nearly 8,000 toys are ready to make a child happy this holiday season thanks to the generosity of Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores and his wife Holly.

"The Gores have been in the region helping children and families for years," said Duncan Murdock, Gores family spokesman.

On Tuesday the Gores teamed up with Toys for Tots to hand out goodies that include bikes, helmets and board games to give to kids from nearly 600 families.



"The impact on kids today will be far reaching on them as adults," said Kelly Hartison, Marines Toys for Tots Foundation.



"Its great event that we do every year down here, we make a lot of families happy," said Earl Cureton, former Detroit Piston great.



Cureton was also on hand to help bring a smile to kids who might not otherwise have a Christmas.

"I have the opportunity to walk through with families and help them pick out the toys and it ranges from all ages from the toddlers from the dolls and the books, to the games that are a favorite for me," Cureton said.



For years the Gores have been passionate about providing presents give kids during Christmas but they played secret Santa and then in 2013 they went public.



"Since then he has contributed over 100,000 toys to about 37,000 kids here locally," Hartison said.



It's generosity that's helping take the financial pressure off parents like Jenny Davis at Christmas time

"When it comes to shopping for kids, I found a lot of certain gifts here instead of finding it in the store," said Davis.

