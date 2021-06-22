Pistons win NBA Draft Lottery No. 1 pick
FOX 2 - The Detroit Pistons won the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Tuesday night in the league's lottery.
After a long season in which the team posted the second-worst record in the league at 20-52, the Pistons were in a three-way tie with the highest percentage chance with the other two worst teams at 14 percent.
It will be the Pistons' first top-five selection since they took Darko Milicic second overall in 2003, and their third in the past 40 years. They also took Grant Hill third overall in 1994.
In six of the last 14 drafts Detroit has actually dropped lower in the lottery and has never won the draft lottery before.
Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham is considered by many the top pick in the draft, while USC center Evan Mobley and shooting guard Jalen Green round out the expected top three in some order.
If the Pistons keep the pick, it'll be the first time they select No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970. Houston will pick second, Cleveland will pick third, and Toronto will pick fourth.
The order is below:
FIRST ROUND
1. Detroit
2. Houston
3. Cleveland
4. Toronto
5. Orlando
6. Oklahoma City
7. Golden State
8. Orlando
9. Sacramento
10. New Orleans
11. Charlotte
12. San Antonio
13. Indiana
14. Golden State
15. Washington
16. Boston
17. Memphis
18. Oklahoma City or Houston (from Miami)
19. New York
20. Atlanta
21. New York (from Dallas)
22. L.A. Lakers
23. Houston (from Portland)
24. Houston (from Milwaukee)
25. L.A. Clippers
26. Denver
27. Brooklyn
28. Philadelphia
29. Phoenix
30. Utah
SECOND ROUND
31. Milwaukee (from Houston)
32. New York (from Detroit via L.A. Clippers and Philadelphia)
33. Orlando
34/35. New Orleans (from Cleveland via Atlanta)
34/35. Oklahoma City
36. Oklahoma City (from Minnesota via Golden State)
37. Detroit (from Toronto via Brooklyn)
38/39/40. New Orleans
38/39/40. Sacramento
38/39/40. Chicago
41/42. San Antonio
41/42. Detroit (from Charlotte via New York)
43. New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee, Cleveland and Utah)
44. Brooklyn (from Indiana)
45. Boston
46. Toronto (from Memphis via Sacramento)
47. Toronto (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)
48. Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento and Portland)
49. Brooklyn (from Atlanta)
50. Philadelphia (from New York)
51. Memphis (from Portland via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland)
52. Detroit (from L.A. Lakers via Sacramento, Houston and Detroit)
53. New Orleans (from Dallas)
54. Indiana (from Milwaukee via Houston and Cleveland)
55. Oklahoma City (from Denver via Golden State and Philadelphia)
56. Charlotte (from L.A. Clippers)
57. Charlotte (from Brooklyn)
58. New York (from Philadelphia)
59. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)
60. Indiana (from Utah)
-The Associated Press contributed to this report.