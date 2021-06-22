Pistons win NBA Draft Lottery No. 1 pick

The Detroit Pistons won the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Tuesday night in the league's lottery.

After a long season in which the team posted the second-worst record in the league at 20-52, the Pistons were in a three-way tie with the highest percentage chance with the other two worst teams at 14 percent.

It will be the Pistons' first top-five selection since they took Darko Milicic second overall in 2003, and their third in the past 40 years. They also took Grant Hill third overall in 1994.

In six of the last 14 drafts Detroit has actually dropped lower in the lottery and has never won the draft lottery before.

Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham is considered by many the top pick in the draft, while USC center Evan Mobley and shooting guard Jalen Green round out the expected top three in some order.

If the Pistons keep the pick, it'll be the first time they select No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970. Houston will pick second, Cleveland will pick third, and Toronto will pick fourth.

The order is below:

FIRST ROUND

1. Detroit

2. Houston

3. Cleveland

4. Toronto

5. Orlando

6. Oklahoma City

7. Golden State

8. Orlando

9. Sacramento

10. New Orleans

11. Charlotte

12. San Antonio

13. Indiana

14. Golden State

15. Washington

16. Boston

17. Memphis

18. Oklahoma City or Houston (from Miami)

19. New York

20. Atlanta

21. New York (from Dallas)

22. L.A. Lakers

23. Houston (from Portland)

24. Houston (from Milwaukee)

25. L.A. Clippers

26. Denver

27. Brooklyn

28. Philadelphia

29. Phoenix

30. Utah



SECOND ROUND

31. Milwaukee (from Houston)

32. New York (from Detroit via L.A. Clippers and Philadelphia)

33. Orlando

34/35. New Orleans (from Cleveland via Atlanta)

34/35. Oklahoma City

36. Oklahoma City (from Minnesota via Golden State)

37. Detroit (from Toronto via Brooklyn)

38/39/40. New Orleans

38/39/40. Sacramento

38/39/40. Chicago

41/42. San Antonio

41/42. Detroit (from Charlotte via New York)

43. New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee, Cleveland and Utah)

44. Brooklyn (from Indiana)

45. Boston

46. Toronto (from Memphis via Sacramento)

47. Toronto (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)

48. Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento and Portland)

49. Brooklyn (from Atlanta)

50. Philadelphia (from New York)

51. Memphis (from Portland via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland)

52. Detroit (from L.A. Lakers via Sacramento, Houston and Detroit)

53. New Orleans (from Dallas)

54. Indiana (from Milwaukee via Houston and Cleveland)

55. Oklahoma City (from Denver via Golden State and Philadelphia)

56. Charlotte (from L.A. Clippers)

57. Charlotte (from Brooklyn)

58. New York (from Philadelphia)

59. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)

60. Indiana (from Utah)

