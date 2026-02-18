Pittsfield Township road closures expected to last several days after train derailment

The Brief Around 13 train cars derailed Wednesday morning in Pittsfield Township. Parts of Payeur and Morgan roads will be closed for several days. No one was hurt.



A train derailment Wednesday morning in Pittsfield Township is expected to create issues in the area for the next several days.

Pittsfield Township police said about 13 train cars derailed on tracks that run parallel to Payeur Road east of State Street just after 5 a.m. Police said the derailment did not involve vehicles, and there were no injuries.

No hazardous material was on the train, but the clean-up will take a few days.

Payeur Road will be closed between State Street and Marton Road. Morgan Road between Venture Drive and Stone School Road is also closed.