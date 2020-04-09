PizzasVsPandemic lets you donate pies to front line workers fighting COVID-19

Supporting the essential front line workers is so important right now, that's why several local pizzerias are teaming up to serve up thousands of pizzas for a purpose.

"When there's a common enemy, it's amazing to see how quickly people come together," said Ilir Sela, Founder and CEO of Slice.

It's an easy way to support our local, small businesses - and our frontline workers, with pizza.

"It is a food that unites people, stands for positivity and celebrations," Sela said.



The COVID-19 pandemic has hit small businesses, healthcare workers and first responders hard.



"Our goal was to come up with creative ways to drive additional business to those small businesses while also feeding the frontlines," he said.

Owner of Slice, partnered with Slice Out Hunger and Pizza to the Polls - creating the fundraising campaign #PizzaVsPandemic. They've gathered donations from people nationwide - then coordinated large orders with independent pizzerias.

They then deliver the pies to those on the front lines.

"That includes hospitals, shelters, firehouses and EMS centers,” said Sela.

And it's easy, you simply click "send pizza relief" to donate and recommend where you'd like the pizza to be sent.



"You can make a contribution as low as $20 and as high as whatever your heart desires," Sela said.



The virtual pizza party kicked off March 21st - and since then has raised $277,000 raised, more than 7,000 pizzas delivered - and nearly 5,000 people donating.



"I'll be honest. It's probably the proudest moment of my life," Sela said.

Here at home - Happy's Pizza - recently donating pizzas to Detroit Receiving Hospital. Sela says - they've got roughly 13,000 pizza places participating - and want even more.

Sela says the positive response from frontline workers - has been overwhelming - and inspiring.

"It's just awesome to see their spirits being uplifted by sitting down and enjoying a slice of pizza," he said.

For more information and to donate, go to https://sliceouthunger.org/pandemicpizza