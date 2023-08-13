Expand / Collapse search

Plane crashes during Thunder Over Michigan air show at Willow Run Airport

By FOX 2 Staff
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A jet crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show at Willow Run Airport.

According to authorities, a MiG Russian Fighter jet crashed near an apartment complex on Belleville Lake.

Plane crashes during Michigan air show

Officials say the pilot had to eject. At this time, injuries are currently unknown. Video credit: Kevin Casey. (Viewer discretion advised)

Officials say the pilots had to eject. They were recovered from the water and are expected to be okay.

At this time, other injuries are currently unknown. 

Stay with FOX 2 Detroit as we continue to bring updates.