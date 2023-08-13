Plane crashes during Thunder Over Michigan air show at Willow Run Airport
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A jet crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show at Willow Run Airport.
According to authorities, a MiG Russian Fighter jet crashed near an apartment complex on Belleville Lake.
Officials say the pilots had to eject. They were recovered from the water and are expected to be okay.
At this time, other injuries are currently unknown.
