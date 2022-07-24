Plane with 3 on board crashes in Macomb County

article

Three people were rushed to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Macomb County on Sunday.

The crash happened at a city airport in the area of 27 Mile & Indian Trail in Ray Township.

According to authorities, a plane attempted to take off and crashed from approximately 75 feet off the ground. Three people and a dog were on board at the time of the crash.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries and burns.

Stay with Fox 2 News for updates.