Plane with 3 on board crashes in Macomb County

By Fox 2 Staff and Ibrahim Dabaja
Published 
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Macomb County on Sunday.

The crash happened at a city airport in the area of 27 Mile & Indian Trail in Ray Township.

According to authorities, a plane attempted to take off and crashed from approximately 75 feet off the ground. Three people and a dog were on board at the time of the crash. 

They were rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries and burns.

Stay with Fox 2 News for updates.