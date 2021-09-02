Pleasant and mild weather through the holiday weekend

Hey gang, it was a great day Thursday with lots of sun and low humidity with a high of 78.

It will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the middle 50s. Look for increasing clouds Friday, but still dry and mild with a high of 77.

Mostly cloudy Saturday with a slight chance for a passing shower and a high of 77.

For Sunday and Labor Day there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Very nice with highs in the upper 70s.

WHOOP WHOOP!!!

-Luterman

Advertisement



