'Please slow down!': Dearborn man dead after fiery rollover crash on I-94 in Detroit

Police say a driver was speeding on I-94 in Detroit before a crash Wednesday night that killed him.

According to Michigan State Police, a driver said they were in the center lane of eastbound I-94 near Junction when they saw a vehicle speeding behind them. That driver, a 20-year-old Dearborn man, hit the back left side of the first driver's car.

The collision caused the at-fault to lose control and go up the right embankment. He hit a tree before his vehicle rolled and caught fire. He was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

What they're saying:

Police called the crash preventable, and are using what happened to urge other drivers to slow down.

"One of the hardest responsibilities we have is to notify family members that their loved one died in a preventable crash," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "We continue to see these preventable crashes due to drivers driving way too fast. Please slow down!"

