Plymouth Fall Fest, Irish Fest, Parktoberfest, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Labor Day has passed, and that means it's time for fall festivals!

Looking for fun this weekend? Here's what's going on:

Plymouth Fall Festival

Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10

Kellogg Park in Plymouth

Celebrate fall in Plymouth with rides, crafts, a car show, and more at this annual tradition that grew from a family picnic into so much more.

Learn more.

County Oakland Irish Fest

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.

12 Mile in Berkley

Celebrate Irish heritage at this street fair. There will be vendors, a kids' activity area, vendors, and a "best legs in a kilt" contest.

Learn more.

Parktoberfest

Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10

Campus Martius Park in Detroit

This German-themed fest features Oktoberfest brews, fall beers, and hard ciders, food trucks, fun for kids, and more.

There will also be stein hoisting, keg lifting, and other games.

Learn more.

(Photo: Downtown Detroit Partnership)

Old Car Fest

Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10

Greenfield Village in Dearborn

Hundreds of vehicles from 1890s through 1932 will be at Greenfield Village this weekend. See the cars as you step back in time.

Admission is free with entry to the Village,

Get tickets.

Art & Apples Festival

Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10

Rochester Municipal Park

More than 200 artists will be at this annual festival that brings art, food, live entertainment, a kids' activity zone, and more to Rochester.

Entry is free though a $5 donation is suggested at entry to help support Paint Creek Center for the Arts.

Learn more.

Detroit Fitness Festival

Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon

Corner Ballpark in Detroit

This free event focuses on the impacts of exercise and proper nutrition on health. Have fun while getting fit!

Advanced registration is recommended. Register here.

Detroit Mini Golf Classic

Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m,

Corktown in Detroit

Both seasoned golfers and players just looking for fun are invited to this mini-golf competition.

Teams of two to four players will tee off in Corktown on greens set up around local businesses.

Tickets are $25. Register here.

