Plymouth police looking for missing 15-year-old girl with autism
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - Plymouth police are searching for a missing teen girl who has autism.
Addisyn Regan Corker, 15, was last seen leaving her home in the area of Lilley and Redbud around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Corker is white with short brown hair. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds.
She was last seen wearing black leggings and had a Vans backpack with rainbow straps.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-453-8600 or 911.