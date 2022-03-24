Plymouth police looking for missing 15-year-old girl with autism

article

Plymouth police are searching for a missing teen girl who has autism.

Addisyn Regan Corker, 15, was last seen leaving her home in the area of Lilley and Redbud around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Corker is white with short brown hair. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and had a Vans backpack with rainbow straps.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-453-8600 or 911.