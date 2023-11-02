Police: 16-year-old girl missing, last seen in Southfield

A 16-year-old is missing and the Southfield Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating her.

Jalaiah Holloway is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes, according to a news release from police. She is 4 ‘11" and approximately 115 lbs.

Holloway was last seen in Southfield around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, wearing a navy blue Tommy Hilfiger coat, black pants, and white Nike Air shoes.

Anyone with information about Holloway's whereabouts is being asked to reach out to the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.