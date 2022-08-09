Police: 26-mile chase ends in Detroit after man assaults ex-wife at Van Buren Township apartment

A man led police on a chase for 26 miles Friday night after allegedly assaulting his ex-wife in Van Buren Township.

Watch dashcam video of the chase above.

Carl Emerson Travis, 51, of Grosse Pointe, is accused of trying to drag his ex-wife by her hair at an apartment near I-94 and Denton Road. Police said the 35-year-old ex-wife, who is from Harrison Township, has a personal protection order against Travis.

A man inside the apartment called 911, and police responded.

Travis is accused of then fleeing in an SUV. He swerved in and out of traffic on eastbound I-94 before eventually crashing into a pole at the intersection of Trumbull and I-94 in Detroit.

Police said he tried to run away, even after being Tased.

Travis was arrested, and charged with unlawful imprisonment, fleeing and alluding, obstruction, domestic violence, and reckless driving. His bond was set at $500,000/10%.