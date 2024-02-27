Police and fire at scene of house explosion in Detroit, 3 children injured

Crews are at the scene of a house explosion on Barlow Street near Seven Mile in Detroit Tuesday afternoon. Three children suffered minor injuries in the blast, according to a Detroit Fire Department official.

Live SkyFOX pictures show the damage, leaving debris littered around the area after the two-story house was leveled.

A Detroit Fire official told FOX 2 that it is an unknown cause as of this time. Fire crews are putting out various hot spots amid the rubble where the house once stood.

Neighboring houses were shown to have damage - including blown-out windows - while debris could be found on top of vehicles parked in the area.

The roof was blown off and was stopped by trees in the backyard, above a garage.

Fire Department was called at about 3 p.m. after numerous 911 calls were received.

It is not believed that anyone was inside the house at the time. Three children were inside the home next door with their dad. The children were taken to the hospital for injuries, like cuts, scrapes and bruises from the glass.

Remarkably no one else was injured from the explosion. Neighbors said they thought the house had been being worked on and that no one was living there at the time.

"We are still extinguishing the fire and we're doing a search," said Detroit Fire Chief James Harris. "We always do a thorough search no matter what. And hat's off to the men and women of the Detroit Fire Department, our medics. We showed up, fast response - so we are doing that hard work right now."

Officials are asking citizens to stay away from the area if at all possible as the investigation continues.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.