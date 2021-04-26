Police ask for help finding missing Detroit man

article

Detroit police are looking for a man missing since April 16.

Tony Cornett, 60, was last seen around 8 a.m. in the 13100 block of Chandler Park Drive. He left on foot.

Police said he has left in the past, and one time he was found at a local hospital.

Cornett's height and weight are unknown, but he has white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Cornett is asked to call police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.