Barricaded police situation near 13 Mile, Greenfield in Royal Oak appears over
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - UPDATE (5:25 p.m.) - A person was brought out on a stretcher and the situation appears to be over.
A police situation involving a barricaded person near Greenfield and 13 Mile is underway Thursday afternoon.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said its SWAT team is outside a barricaded person inside a residence nearby.
A resident in the area spoke to FOX 2 said that Royal Oak police cars had been at the scene since about noon, although that is unconfirmed.
