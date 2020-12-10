Barricaded police situation near 13 Mile, Greenfield in Royal Oak appears over

UPDATE (5:25 p.m.) - A person was brought out on a stretcher and the situation appears to be over.

A police situation involving a barricaded person near Greenfield and 13 Mile is underway Thursday afternoon.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said its SWAT team is outside a barricaded person inside a residence nearby.

A resident in the area spoke to FOX 2 said that Royal Oak police cars had been at the scene since about noon, although that is unconfirmed.

Stay with FOX 2 for more on this story as we get it.



