Police believe alcohol was involved in fatal Chesterfield Twp. motorcycle crash

By Amber Ainsworth
Macomb County
A man was killed in a Chesterfield Township motorcycle crash on March 21, 2021.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police believe alcohol was likely involved in a motorcycle crash Sunday that killed a Clinton Township man.

Two men were riding together on westbound William P. Rosso Highway near I-94 in Chesterfield Township at 9:40 p.m. when one of the men, 39-year-old Gary King, crashed. He was not breathing after the crash and died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the other man, a 35-year-old from Eastpointe, crashed after driving over debris from King's crash.

He suffered an injured arm and was standing near the crash when police arrived. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

One man died when two men crashed their motorcycles in Chesterfield Township on March 22, 2021.

Police said neither of the men was wearing helmets. 

The crash remains under investigation. 