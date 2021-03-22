Police believe alcohol was involved in fatal Chesterfield Twp. motorcycle crash

article

Police believe alcohol was likely involved in a motorcycle crash Sunday that killed a Clinton Township man.

Two men were riding together on westbound William P. Rosso Highway near I-94 in Chesterfield Township at 9:40 p.m. when one of the men, 39-year-old Gary King, crashed. He was not breathing after the crash and died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the other man, a 35-year-old from Eastpointe, crashed after driving over debris from King's crash.

He suffered an injured arm and was standing near the crash when police arrived. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police said neither of the men was wearing helmets.

The crash remains under investigation.