Police chase 4 wheelers on I-75, arrested at Stellantis HQ in Auburn Hills
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police have arrested two suspects and are searching for a third after chasing four-wheelers on I-75 early Tuesday morning.
FOX 2's Charlie Langton reports that Michigan State Police were chasing the three four-wheelers on I-75 heading south when they went off the freeway and into a wooded area near Stellantis headquarters in Auburn Hills.
Roughly 20 cars had Chrysler Drive blocked off as they searched for the suspects – starting around 7:30 on Tuesday morning.
Two of the three suspects were taken into custody but a third is still not arrested.
Police have deployed dogs and a boat to search for the suspect as there is a pond in the wooded area.
Michigan State Police, Auburn Hills Police, and the Oakland County Sheriff were all involved in the chase and investigation.
Around 10:30 a.m., police began leaving the scene. It's still not known if the suspect is in custody or not.
The Source: FOX 2's Charlie Langton spoke with police at the scene in Auburn Hills.