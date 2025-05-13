Police chase 4 wheelers on I-75, arrested at Stellantis HQ in Auburn Hills

The Brief Police arrested two suspects after a four-wheeler chase on I-75 ended near Stellantis. Authorities are search continues for a third suspect with dogs and a boat deployed. The status of the third suspect remains unclear after authorities left the scene.



Michigan State Police have arrested two suspects and are searching for a third after chasing four-wheelers on I-75 early Tuesday morning.

FOX 2's Charlie Langton reports that Michigan State Police were chasing the three four-wheelers on I-75 heading south when they went off the freeway and into a wooded area near Stellantis headquarters in Auburn Hills.

Roughly 20 cars had Chrysler Drive blocked off as they searched for the suspects – starting around 7:30 on Tuesday morning.

Two of the three suspects were taken into custody but a third is still not arrested.

Police have deployed dogs and a boat to search for the suspect as there is a pond in the wooded area.

Michigan State Police, Auburn Hills Police, and the Oakland County Sheriff were all involved in the chase and investigation.

Around 10:30 a.m., police began leaving the scene. It's still not known if the suspect is in custody or not.