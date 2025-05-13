Expand / Collapse search

Police chase 4 wheelers on I-75, arrested at Stellantis HQ in Auburn Hills

Published  May 13, 2025 10:38am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Four wheeler chase on I-75 ends at Stellantis HQ

Police said three suspects on four-wheelers led a chase down I-75 Tuesday morning -- which eventually ended at Stellantis headquarters in Auburn Hills.

The Brief

    • Police arrested two suspects after a four-wheeler chase on I-75 ended near Stellantis.
    • Authorities are search continues for a third suspect with dogs and a boat deployed.
    • The status of the third suspect remains unclear after authorities left the scene.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police have arrested two suspects and are searching for a third after chasing four-wheelers on I-75 early Tuesday morning.

FOX 2's Charlie Langton reports that Michigan State Police were chasing the three four-wheelers on I-75 heading south when they went off the freeway and into a wooded area near Stellantis headquarters in Auburn Hills.

Roughly 20 cars had Chrysler Drive blocked off as they searched for the suspects – starting around 7:30 on Tuesday morning. 

Two of the three suspects were taken into custody but a third is still not arrested.

Police have deployed dogs and a boat to search for the suspect as there is a pond in the wooded area.

Michigan State Police, Auburn Hills Police, and the Oakland County Sheriff were all involved in the chase and investigation. 

Around 10:30 a.m., police began leaving the scene. It's still not known if the suspect is in custody or not.

The Source: FOX 2's Charlie Langton spoke with police at the scene in Auburn Hills.

Crime and Public SafetyAuburn Hills