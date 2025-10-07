Police chase across Macomb County golf course leads to residents confronting fleeing suspect

The Brief A wild police chase included an SUV driving through a golf course Monday. Residents of a Harrison Township neighborhood confront the man who later fled on foot. The suspect was arrested eventually but two residents came face-to-face with him in the moments prior.



A police chase across a Macomb County golf course — ends with the suspect frantically breaking into homes and fighting residents in Harrison Township.

The backstory:

Now a 52-year-old Port Huron man is behind bars awaiting formal charges. Police caught him just across from L'Anse Creuse Middle School Monday afternoon.

Two men who live in the area say the suspect was jumping over fences and breaking into residences - although he is now in jail awaiting charges.

It started with a home invasion somewhere in the St. Clair Shores area leading to a police chase across a golf course.

He likely crashed the vehicle on I-94 just across from the school, which went on lockdown.

The suspect fled on foot bad was jumping over fences, breaking into homes and faced off with a couple of different neighbors.

"He came in bloodied and he was like, really frantic, and wanted the keys to my car," said Bruce Seguin. "And I’m going ‘He must be disoriented from an accident or something.’ I said 'I'm not giving you the keys to the car, I’m calling 9-1-1.'"

But the suspect refused, he said.

"He goes 'I need the keys to the car!' He started rampaging all through the kitchen and living room, looking for the keys and knocking stuff down," Seguin said. "Then he went into my silverware drawer and pulled out a couple of forks and a small paring knife. And I said, 'I’ve got to do something now.'"

Seguin said that was when he sprang into action.

"I grabbed him from behind, held his arms and said 'If you drop what you've got in your hand, I’ll give you the keys,'" he said. "So he dropped it. And then I bum rushed him out of the kitchen and into the backyard."

Then the suspect broke into neighboring Frank Eberhardt’s house two doors down.

"Out of nowhere, my backdoor opened and this guy who was already bleeding said he was shot, and he wanted my keys," Eberhardt said. "I said, 'Dude get out of my house.'

"And I yelled out to my girlfriend 'Hey call 911 and get my gun.' I started pushing him out of my house. when i got him out the back door, next thing I know there was like 20 cops."

The police have yet to release more information pending the arraignment, but the man's alleged crime spree includes possibly driving the wrong way on the freeway, as well as a carjacking.