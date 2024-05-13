Police chase ends in crash that ejects woman, injures 5 others in Detroit

A murder suspect crashed in Detroit after police pursued him for several miles, starting in Southfield. In total, six people were injured.

"One of the victims in the vehicle that was struck was in an Uber, and she was in fact ejected from the vehicle, so she’s in very critical condition," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

The crash took place at James Couzens and Outer Drive on Detroit's west side, Monday evening.

Southfield police began pursuing the suspect, who was wanted as a parole absconder for second degree murder and possession of cocaine, at 12 Mile and Northwestern Highway in Southfield, according to police.

Murder suspect crashes at James Couzens and Outer Drive in Detroit after police chase.

The chase continued on Northwestern into Detroit city limits, and came to an end "when the suspect here at Outer Drive and James Couzens ran the light and cracked up, smashing into a vehicle that was headed westbound on Outer Drive," White said.

The six people injured include the suspect and a passenger that was in the car with them during the chase. At least four of the people hurt in the crash are in serious condition.

Detroit and Southfield police were on scene, investigating the crash.

In the meantime, neighbors say the incident reminds them of how dangerous this stretch of roadway is – with many crashes taking place there.

"This is a real fast area, so a lot of times when you guys are out here driving, just be mindful," one Detroit resident said.