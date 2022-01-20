Police chase ends with suspect crashing into Hamtramck home

A police pursuit in Hamtramck ends with the suspect crashing into an occupied home -- and it was all caught on video Wednesday night on Norwalk Street.

Teen Areefin Ahmed said he was doing his homework in a front room when the car slammed into the house. This video was captured by home surveillance video.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested by police after the crash. No one was hurt -- but the home has extensive damage -- and the family's car was also hit and had to be towed away.

The family, a single mother with four children, has a GoFundMe for those who wish to help.

>>CLICK HERE to DONATE.

