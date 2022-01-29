Police chase in St. Clair Shores, suspect hospitalized

On Jan. 28, a police chase ended on Revere Street in St. Clair Shores.

The vehicle entered the street and turned around at the dead end. Then, the driver drove directly towards the officers.

"He was headed to ram the police," said Jimmy Seacrist, a resident that caught the chase on his front door camera. "Police said 'stop, stop, stop' and that's when they fired."

Officers fired shots at the approaching car. Seacrist saw three bullets go through the car windshield on the camera footage, but whether the driver was struck or not is unknown. The car was stopped in front of the house for at least an hour.

Seacrist said police kept asking if the suspect was ok and that they have medical attention if needed. After that, the suspect slammed his car into a police cruiser and pulled into his driveway.

"The driver finally got out of the car and put his hands up, but instead of going towards police, he went towards my house," Seacrist said.

St. Clair Shores police said the suspect was taken into custody and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The reason for the chase was not disclosed.