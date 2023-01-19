Police: Detroit woman caught stealing mail in Troy

article

A Detroit woman is accused of stealing mail from homes in Troy.

According to the Troy Police Department, they had received numerous reports of stolen mail, so officers were patrolling in the area of Crooks and Big Beaver roads when they saw Khaira Howard opening a mailbox and trying to take out mail.

The officer stopped 25-year-old Howard and searched her vehicle. Police said she had pieces of mail from Troy residents, along with personal checks and credit cards in the name of other people.

Howard was charged with receiving and concealing property, possession of stolen financial transaction devices, and a license violation. She was given a $141,000/10% cash bond.