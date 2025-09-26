Police: Drunk man 'filleted' girlfriend's neck with knife in Taylor

article

The Brief A Taylor man allegedly slashed his girlfriend's neck with a six-inch laceration. It allegedly happened while she was watching TV and he was drunk. James Michael Doyle is facing numerous charges including for drunk driving.



James Michael Doyle is facing multiple charges including assault with intent to murder and felonious assault.

The backstory:

The drunk Taylor man allegedly "filleted" open his girlfriend's neck in a knife attack, according to police.

The victim suffered 6-inch laceration to the back of her neck towards the trapezoid area and lost a lot of blood, investigators said.

She is currently recovering after surgery and remains hospitalized.

The attack happened around midnight Tuesday with police finding Doyle, 65, allegedly intoxicated, in a car on Eureka near I-75.

Police say the victim "didn't have much of a recollection since she didn't see any of it happen."

She told police she was on the couch watching television when she was slashed in the neck and Doyle left.

According to investigators, Doyle is a knife collector and is or was a doctor of some kind.

Doyle was also charged with:

Domestic violence

Felonious assault

Assault to do great bodily harm less than murder

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Operating a vehicle with blood alcohol content of .17 or more

The victim told police they had been together for four years and had previous domestic violence incidents, but she had never called to report it before.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, there is help available.

For the National Domestic Violence Hotline call 1-800-799-7233 or text BEGIN to 88788.

There is also First Step of Wayne County. CLICK HERE.

The state of Michigan has a resource page HERE.