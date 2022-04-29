Police find drugs, guns at 5 Monroe County homes after nearly year long narcotic investigation

A narcotic investigation that's been ongoing for nearly a year led to the arrest of four people in Monroe County this week.

Michigan State Police troopers, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, and the Monroe police who are part of the Monroe Area Narcotics Team and Investigative Services, as well as almost 100 law enforcement partners, searched five homes Tuesday.

Police said they found drugs and illegal firearms during the searches.

Four people were arrested and charged with drug and weapon crimes. Police said they were involved with the distribution of drugs.

Paris Orlander Bridgeforth is charged with six felony drug counts and 14 felony firearm related counts; Ronald Lee Adams is charged with seven felony drug counts and 11 felony firearm related counts; Trevor Jesse Foreman is charged with eight felony drug counts and 11 felony firearm related counts; and Ditania Ronnell Adams is charged with five felony drug counts and 11 felony firearm related counts.