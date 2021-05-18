Police find man asleep in car with 4 guns, crystal meth and 11-year-old son inside

A police body camera was rolling as Emory Lewis woke up to a nightmare. A Port Huron officer found him slumped over in his car.

Inside with him was alcohol, prescription pills, crystal meth, four unsecured firearms and Lewis’ pre-teen son.

"A loaded handgun sitting right next to his 11-year-old son in the backseat," said Capt. Brian Kerrigan, Port Huron PD.

FOX 2: "What was the kid doing?"

"The kid was in the backseat playing with his Pokemon cards. It definitely didn’t seem like this was the first time this occurred with him," Kerrigan said.

Police found loaded handguns on the center console and in-between the driver’s seat and door, an AR-15 and that third loaded handgun in the backseat.

Investigators say it happened at a gas station around 1 a.m. Monday. Neighbor Chimere Madison watched it unfold from her apartment window.

"They saw the little boy wake his dad up saying, ‘Dad, the police are out here,’" she said. "Then they saw the loaded handguns in the car, and I was scared for the little boy."

Lewis was arrested and booked at the St. Clair County jail and his now facing several charges. His son was not hurt and was taken into custody of Child Protective Services.

Emory Lewis sleeping inside his car on police bodycam.

According to police, Lewis drove up from North Carolina to the area to meet up with a woman he met on the social media site TikTok.

He was preparing to drive back home when police spotted him sleeping in the car with the drugs, alcohol, and unsecured firearms inside.

"He said it was legal in North Carolina and didn't know it was illegal in Michigan," Kerrigan said. "I don't think any of it is legal in North Carolina, either."

Police say that the boy is back in North Carolina with his family, while his father is locked up on charges of child endangerment, drug possession, operating under the influence, and drug charges.