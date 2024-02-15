Police: Hazel Park man arrested for stabbing victim in head, chest

A man was stabbed multiple times in the head and chest on Tuesday, according to Hazel Park police. He is currently in stable condition.

The suspect, 22-year-old Ronnel Best Jr. of Hazel Park, was arrested for assault with intent to murder.

The stabbing took place at a home on the 400 block of W. Maxlow, around 5 a.m.

While Best fled the scene, he went to a nearby gas station and told the clerk to call 911, according to police. He was arrested without any resistance and the knife used in the stabbing was recovered by officers.

The victim was treated by medics and transported to a local hospital.

In Michigan, assault with intent to murder is a life felony.

Best was arraigned at the 43rd District Court. His bond was set at $500,000, cash-surety.