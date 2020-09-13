Police identify mother of baby who was left at Sinai-Grace Hospital

Police have confirmed that the mother of a baby girl who was dropped off at Sinai-Grace Hospital earlier this week, has been identified.

On Thursday around 9:30, police say an unknown man pulled up to the hospital, exited his car and asked another person who was entering to hold the newborn baby until he parks. The man then left the location and never came back.

On Sunday, Detroit Police announced the man and the mother have been identified, and they are doing fine.

The circumstances are still being investigated.