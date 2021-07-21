Robbery suspect leads officers on high-speed chase on 15 Freeway

Police were in pursuit of a robbery suspect in a stolen vehicle on the northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway on Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department Wilshire Division were called to a home in the 600 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, near Melrose and Fairfax avenues, at 7:40 a.m.

The victims said their BMW was stolen from the home. LAPD officers were able to track down the vehicle using a GPS tracking device. Shortly after locating the stolen car, the suspect led officers on a dangerous high-speed pursuit, reaching speeds up to 140 mph.

SkyFOX was overhead as the suspect was in the Pomona area, then led officers onto the 15 Freeway toward Hesperia.

California Highway Patrol is currently the lead agency on the pursuit.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.